Haryana's Strategic Crop Procurement Plan for 2026-27 Unveiled

In a concerted effort to streamline its agricultural operations, Haryana hosted a key meeting on Tuesday led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. The focus was on the Price Support Scheme (PSS) preparations for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

The comprehensive review covered procurement timelines for essential crops such as mustard, gram, lentil, sunflower, and summer moong. Notable estimates for 2025-26 include 13.17 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 0.70 lakh metric tonnes of sunflower.

Officials highlighted significant growth in crop areas and stressed the importance of infrastructure readiness, transparency, and raising farmer awareness on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) prior to the procurement phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)