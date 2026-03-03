Left Menu

Dubai Financial Market to Resume Trading Amid Regional Tensions

The Dubai Financial Market will resume trading on Wednesday following its closure due to Iranian strikes on the Gulf country, as announced by the UAE Capital Markets Authority. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange was also affected by this disruption, leading to a temporary shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:44 IST
Dubai Financial Market to Resume Trading Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Dubai Financial Market is set to resume trading on Wednesday, as announced in a statement on Tuesday. This move follows a temporary shutdown due to regional tensions impacting the financial hub.

On Sunday, the UAE Capital Markets Authority confirmed that both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market would be closed on March 2 and March 3. The closures were a direct response to disruptions caused by Iranian strikes on the Gulf country.

The swift closure of these pivotal trading platforms underscores the ongoing regional instability and its ripple effects on the financial markets. Stakeholders are now closely monitoring the situation, as trading activities are poised to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

 India
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
4
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026