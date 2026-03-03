Dubai Financial Market to Resume Trading Amid Regional Tensions

The Dubai Financial Market is set to resume trading on Wednesday, as announced in a statement on Tuesday. This move follows a temporary shutdown due to regional tensions impacting the financial hub.

On Sunday, the UAE Capital Markets Authority confirmed that both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market would be closed on March 2 and March 3. The closures were a direct response to disruptions caused by Iranian strikes on the Gulf country.

The swift closure of these pivotal trading platforms underscores the ongoing regional instability and its ripple effects on the financial markets. Stakeholders are now closely monitoring the situation, as trading activities are poised to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)