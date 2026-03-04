Indonesia's Credit Rating Challenge: Policy Uncertainty and Economic Implications

Fitch Ratings have adjusted Indonesia's credit outlook from stable to negative as of Wednesday, attributing the decision to increasing policy uncertainty and diminished credibility. This development echoes Moody's earlier action and adds to investor unease regarding Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Both rating agencies have kept Indonesia at the second-lowest investment grade. The recent negative outlook suggests potential future downgrades, impacting investor sentiments negatively. The financial markets were already tense because of this shift, especially after MSCI flagged transparency issues that caused a large financial disruption earlier this year.

Fitch's analysis highlighted Indonesia's internal political challenges, particularly its policy and fiscal approach as it strives for higher growth rates. Parliament's initiative to reassess fiscal laws, alongside President Subianto's welfare projects, is causing further investor anxiety, compounded by potential fiscal policy relaxations that could undermine financial discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)