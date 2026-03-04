Left Menu

Indonesia's Credit Rating Challenge: Policy Uncertainty and Economic Implications

Fitch Ratings downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook from stable to negative, citing policy uncertainty and reduced credibility. This follows a similar move by Moody's and raises investor concerns amid government efforts to boost economic growth. Changes to fiscal limits and policy consistency are major investor worries.

Updated: 04-03-2026 14:53 IST
Fitch Ratings have adjusted Indonesia's credit outlook from stable to negative as of Wednesday, attributing the decision to increasing policy uncertainty and diminished credibility. This development echoes Moody's earlier action and adds to investor unease regarding Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Both rating agencies have kept Indonesia at the second-lowest investment grade. The recent negative outlook suggests potential future downgrades, impacting investor sentiments negatively. The financial markets were already tense because of this shift, especially after MSCI flagged transparency issues that caused a large financial disruption earlier this year.

Fitch's analysis highlighted Indonesia's internal political challenges, particularly its policy and fiscal approach as it strives for higher growth rates. Parliament's initiative to reassess fiscal laws, alongside President Subianto's welfare projects, is causing further investor anxiety, compounded by potential fiscal policy relaxations that could undermine financial discipline.

