Left Menu

Italy Poised to Reactivate Coal Power Amid Middle East Tensions

Italy's energy minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, announced the readiness to restart coal-fired power plants if tensions in the Middle East spark an energy crisis. These stations, although not favored, remain on standby as a precaution to secure the nation's energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:54 IST
Italy Poised to Reactivate Coal Power Amid Middle East Tensions
power stations
  • Country:
  • Italy

In response to potential energy challenges stemming from the Middle East conflict, Italy's energy minister revealed the country's preparedness to revive coal-fired power plants. Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin emphasized the strategic importance of having these plants ready, despite a preference not to use them.

Fratin conveyed this stance during a televised interview, highlighting national energy security as a priority. He remarked, "We have coal-powered stations that I wouldn't like to re-activate but they are there in reserve to safeguard our country."

This precautionary measure underscores Italy's focus on maintaining energy resilience amidst global uncertainties, potentially signaling a shift in energy strategies if the conflict escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

 Nepal
2
Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

Russia Accuses US of Using Imaginary Iranian Threat for Regime Change

 Global
3
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

 China
4
Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

Mystery Attack on Saudi Aramco's Key Refinery Again

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026