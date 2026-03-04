Italy Poised to Reactivate Coal Power Amid Middle East Tensions
Italy's energy minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, announced the readiness to restart coal-fired power plants if tensions in the Middle East spark an energy crisis. These stations, although not favored, remain on standby as a precaution to secure the nation's energy needs.
- Country:
- Italy
In response to potential energy challenges stemming from the Middle East conflict, Italy's energy minister revealed the country's preparedness to revive coal-fired power plants. Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin emphasized the strategic importance of having these plants ready, despite a preference not to use them.
Fratin conveyed this stance during a televised interview, highlighting national energy security as a priority. He remarked, "We have coal-powered stations that I wouldn't like to re-activate but they are there in reserve to safeguard our country."
This precautionary measure underscores Italy's focus on maintaining energy resilience amidst global uncertainties, potentially signaling a shift in energy strategies if the conflict escalates.
(With inputs from agencies.)