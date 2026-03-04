Italy Poised to Reactivate Coal Power Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to potential energy challenges stemming from the Middle East conflict, Italy's energy minister revealed the country's preparedness to revive coal-fired power plants. Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin emphasized the strategic importance of having these plants ready, despite a preference not to use them.

Fratin conveyed this stance during a televised interview, highlighting national energy security as a priority. He remarked, "We have coal-powered stations that I wouldn't like to re-activate but they are there in reserve to safeguard our country."

This precautionary measure underscores Italy's focus on maintaining energy resilience amidst global uncertainties, potentially signaling a shift in energy strategies if the conflict escalates.

