Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

In a significant development for economic collaboration, Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a forthcoming reform of the country's principal mining law. The move aims to welcome foreign, particularly American, investments following talks in Caracas with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

Burgum's visit, alongside more than two dozen U.S. mining and minerals companies, underscores a prospective surge in U.S. investment and job creation in Venezuela. Labeled a major step toward cooperation, the dialogue marks the second visit by a U.S. cabinet member since President Nicolas Maduro's ouster.

Amidst international cooperation narratives, legal tensions loom, with U.S. officials potentially pursuing corruption charges against Rodriguez, despite public accolades from President Trump. Large-scale exploitation of Venezuelan minerals, including gold and diamonds, hinges on the swift passage of the mining law reforms, expected in the near future.