Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, plans to reform the country's mining laws to encourage U.S. investment in minerals, oil, and gas. The initiative follows a meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, amid legal tensions and potential charges against Rodriguez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for economic collaboration, Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a forthcoming reform of the country's principal mining law. The move aims to welcome foreign, particularly American, investments following talks in Caracas with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

Burgum's visit, alongside more than two dozen U.S. mining and minerals companies, underscores a prospective surge in U.S. investment and job creation in Venezuela. Labeled a major step toward cooperation, the dialogue marks the second visit by a U.S. cabinet member since President Nicolas Maduro's ouster.

Amidst international cooperation narratives, legal tensions loom, with U.S. officials potentially pursuing corruption charges against Rodriguez, despite public accolades from President Trump. Large-scale exploitation of Venezuelan minerals, including gold and diamonds, hinges on the swift passage of the mining law reforms, expected in the near future.

