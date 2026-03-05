Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment
Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, plans to reform the country's mining laws to encourage U.S. investment in minerals, oil, and gas. The initiative follows a meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, amid legal tensions and potential charges against Rodriguez.
In a significant development for economic collaboration, Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced a forthcoming reform of the country's principal mining law. The move aims to welcome foreign, particularly American, investments following talks in Caracas with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.
Burgum's visit, alongside more than two dozen U.S. mining and minerals companies, underscores a prospective surge in U.S. investment and job creation in Venezuela. Labeled a major step toward cooperation, the dialogue marks the second visit by a U.S. cabinet member since President Nicolas Maduro's ouster.
Amidst international cooperation narratives, legal tensions loom, with U.S. officials potentially pursuing corruption charges against Rodriguez, despite public accolades from President Trump. Large-scale exploitation of Venezuelan minerals, including gold and diamonds, hinges on the swift passage of the mining law reforms, expected in the near future.
ALSO READ
No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease
U.S. Military and Mining Companies: A Strategic Partnership in Critical Minerals
Iran's Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Operations
India and Canada Forge Powerful Partnership in Clean Energy and Minerals
US Struggles in the Congo: Minerals, Conflict, and Compliance