Left Menu

Geopolitical Turmoil Triggers Steep Gas Price Hikes for Indian Industry

Adani Total Gas Ltd has tripled its gas prices for large industrial consumers due to disruptions in LNG supply caused by the West Asia conflict affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Industrial users are turning to costlier fuels, while India's dependence on Gulf LNG imports poses significant economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:19 IST
Geopolitical Turmoil Triggers Steep Gas Price Hikes for Indian Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Adani Total Gas Ltd has nearly tripled its gas prices for large industrial consumers. This bold move follows significant disruptions in LNG supplies, stemming from the conflict's impact on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global energy transit.

The price hike from Rs 40 to Rs 119 per standard cubic metre reflects a desperate scramble for alternative supplies after contracted LNG became scarce. The tight supply chain has sent industrial users scrambling for alternative fuels, further inflating energy costs in an already strained market.

India's heavy reliance on LNG imports from the Gulf region accentuates the economic fallout. The disruption could force drastic supply cuts, with industrial and city gas distributors bearing the brunt. As energy prices surge, the shift towards costlier fuels threatens the competitive edge of compressed natural gas, potentially driving consumers towards electric alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Verstappen's Shocking Exit: F1 Champ's Crash and Recovery

Verstappen's Shocking Exit: F1 Champ's Crash and Recovery

 Australia
2
'I am very happy about former chief minister O Panneerselvam joining DMK,' says TN CM Stalin at Madurai rally.

'I am very happy about former chief minister O Panneerselvam joining DMK,' s...

 India
3
Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers at Dover: A Somber Presidential Duty

Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers at Dover: A Somber Presidential Duty

 United States
4
Praising O Panneerselvam as 'ever-smiling,' cultured and loyal, TN CM Stalin underscores need for political decorum in public places.

Praising O Panneerselvam as 'ever-smiling,' cultured and loyal, TN CM Stalin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Africa’s AI future at risk without stronger digital privacy safeguards

Can artificial intelligence reduce learning poverty?

AI may change job structures without replacing traditional career status

Generative AI may accelerate progress toward SDG 4 quality education goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026