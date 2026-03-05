Geopolitical Turmoil Triggers Steep Gas Price Hikes for Indian Industry

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Adani Total Gas Ltd has nearly tripled its gas prices for large industrial consumers. This bold move follows significant disruptions in LNG supplies, stemming from the conflict's impact on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global energy transit.

The price hike from Rs 40 to Rs 119 per standard cubic metre reflects a desperate scramble for alternative supplies after contracted LNG became scarce. The tight supply chain has sent industrial users scrambling for alternative fuels, further inflating energy costs in an already strained market.

India's heavy reliance on LNG imports from the Gulf region accentuates the economic fallout. The disruption could force drastic supply cuts, with industrial and city gas distributors bearing the brunt. As energy prices surge, the shift towards costlier fuels threatens the competitive edge of compressed natural gas, potentially driving consumers towards electric alternatives.

