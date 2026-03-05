Left Menu

Grassroots Triumph: Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha Nomination Boosts Congress Morale

The Himachal Pradesh Congress applauds Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha nomination, highlighting the party's focus on grassroots dedication and youth promotion. HPCC Chief Vinay Kumar emphasizes that organisational workers can attain significant roles, despite dissent from senior leader Anand Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:35 IST
Grassroots Triumph: Anurag Sharma's Rajya Sabha Nomination Boosts Congress Morale
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Vinay kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Chief Vinay Kumar expressed enthusiasm on Thursday following the nomination of Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha. He praised the Congress leadership for prioritizing grassroots workers in their decision-making process.

In comments made to ANI in Shimla after Sharma's nomination filing, Kumar extended gratitude to the party's national figureheads, including National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing that Sharma's journey through the ranks of NSUI, Youth Congress, and Seva Dal to his current position exemplifies commitment and organizational dedication.

Kumar noted that Sharma's selection has bolstered the morale of Congress workers across Himachal Pradesh, countering the notion that recognition is only attainable through governmental roles. Despite senior Congress leader Anand Sharma's dissent, Kumar maintains the decision underscores the party's commitment to youth and organizational dedication, reflecting broad support among the state's 40 Congress MLAs.

