Market Tensions Rise Amid Middle East Conflict and Fed's Policy Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes appeared to be heading for a lower open on Thursday, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East heightened fears of increasing inflation, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

A bright spot amid the uncertainty was Broadcom's strong forecast, with expectations that its AI chip revenue will exceed $100 billion next year, leading to a 6.4% rise in its shares during premarket trading. Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, fueled by an air war, Wall Street has outperformed its European and Asian counterparts this week, thanks mainly to a rebound in technology stocks.

The situation remains precarious, with potential disruptions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz likely to exacerbate inflation pressures via increased energy and shipping costs. Speculation that crude prices could reach $100 a barrel is worrying investors, as any conclusion to the conflict remains elusive. As lawmakers wait to assess the economic impact, inflationary pressures might push back the Federal Reserve's planned rate cut to September from July.