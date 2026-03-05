Left Menu

Market Tensions Rise Amid Middle East Conflict and Fed's Policy Uncertainty

Wall Street indexes are set to open lower due to Middle East tensions raising inflation concerns affecting Fed decisions. Broadcom’s strong AI chip forecast aids tech-led recovery. However, prolonged conflict may lead to energy cost spikes, affecting inflation and delaying Fed rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:37 IST
Market Tensions Rise Amid Middle East Conflict and Fed's Policy Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes appeared to be heading for a lower open on Thursday, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East heightened fears of increasing inflation, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

A bright spot amid the uncertainty was Broadcom's strong forecast, with expectations that its AI chip revenue will exceed $100 billion next year, leading to a 6.4% rise in its shares during premarket trading. Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, fueled by an air war, Wall Street has outperformed its European and Asian counterparts this week, thanks mainly to a rebound in technology stocks.

The situation remains precarious, with potential disruptions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz likely to exacerbate inflation pressures via increased energy and shipping costs. Speculation that crude prices could reach $100 a barrel is worrying investors, as any conclusion to the conflict remains elusive. As lawmakers wait to assess the economic impact, inflationary pressures might push back the Federal Reserve's planned rate cut to September from July.

TRENDING

1
India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

 India
2
Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal...

 India
3
Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026