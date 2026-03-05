Left Menu

UPL Ltd Restructures for Global Crop Protection Dominance

UPL Ltd will retain revenue streams from Superform post-restructuring, functioning as an incubation arm while integrating its crop protection businesses into 'UPL Global'. The company aims to create a dedicated platform for global growth in the agro-chemical sector and simplify its group structure to unlock shareholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:12 IST
UPL Ltd Restructures for Global Crop Protection Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UPL Ltd announced that after its restructuring, the company will maintain revenue streams from its speciality chemical arm, Superform, and various formulations, ensuring it remains a strategic operating entity with scale. It will act as an incubation arm for scaling businesses, housing R&D, formulation, and supply contracts.

Post-restructuring, UPL will garner revenue from formulation streams and consolidate Superform, which reported revenue exceeding Rs 10,000 crore and EBITDA over Rs 1,100 crore in FY25. UPL Global aims to integrate Indian and international crop protection businesses into a single entity, creating a dedicated global platform for growth.

UPL's board approved a restructuring scheme consolidating UPL's Indian and international businesses under 'UPL Global' to simplify the group structure and unlock shareholders' value. The merged entity will be listed on Indian stock exchanges, with completion expected in 12-18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

 India
2
DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disruption

DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disrupti...

 India
3
MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

 India
4
8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Africa’s AI future at risk without stronger digital privacy safeguards

Can artificial intelligence reduce learning poverty?

AI may change job structures without replacing traditional career status

Generative AI may accelerate progress toward SDG 4 quality education goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026