UPL Ltd Restructures for Global Crop Protection Dominance

UPL Ltd announced that after its restructuring, the company will maintain revenue streams from its speciality chemical arm, Superform, and various formulations, ensuring it remains a strategic operating entity with scale. It will act as an incubation arm for scaling businesses, housing R&D, formulation, and supply contracts.

Post-restructuring, UPL will garner revenue from formulation streams and consolidate Superform, which reported revenue exceeding Rs 10,000 crore and EBITDA over Rs 1,100 crore in FY25. UPL Global aims to integrate Indian and international crop protection businesses into a single entity, creating a dedicated global platform for growth.

UPL's board approved a restructuring scheme consolidating UPL's Indian and international businesses under 'UPL Global' to simplify the group structure and unlock shareholders' value. The merged entity will be listed on Indian stock exchanges, with completion expected in 12-18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)