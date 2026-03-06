TECNO Unveils CAMON 50 Series and Tonino Lamborghini Collaboration at MWC 2026

New Delhi, India & Barcelona, Spain --- Business Wire India TECNO, the innovative AI-driven technology brand, today hosted the TECNO AI Ecosystem Products launch event at MWC 2026, unveiling a series of announcements that advance its ''Pioneering the Connection of Intelligence'' vision. The event marked the global launch of the all-new CAMON 50 Series, TECNO's latest flagship imaging lineup, featuring advanced AI capabilities and exceptional imaging performance. TECNO also unveiled a landmark partnership with Tonino Lamborghini, highlighting a new chapter in premium design collaboration with technology. TECNO CMO Laury Bai, and Global Product Launch Officer Olivier Mas, joined on stage with Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, and Ginevra Lamborghini, Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A., collectively announcing coordinated upgrades across imaging technology, industrial design, and the AI ecosystem experience. ''Consumers now want their AI to reflect their individuality, be readily available and deliver true value in practical daily life scenarios. This is part of the reason why TECNO has been committed to building ''Practical AI for All'', said TECNO CMO Laury Bai. ''Under this vision, we are crafting devices with practical AI functions, enhancing AI ecosystem, and delivering an intuitive, premium experience.'' A New Imaging Benchmark: CAMON 50 Series Debuts with Enhanced AI Capabilities The newly launched TECNO CAMON 50 Series is a high-performance imaging flagship that integrates professional-grade hardware with dedicated AI processing, delivering a seamless, intelligent lifestyle experience. Driven by TECNO's ''Practical AI for All'' philosophy, the CAMON 50 Series integrates AI deeply into the photography experience. Powered by the AI RAW 2.0 imaging engine, the industry-first AI Auto Zoom creates perfect framing by intelligently tracking subjects, while Super-Zoom FlashSnap captures high-speed action with precision, even at a distance. Additionally, the entire series is equipped with a professional imaging system, featuring the 50MP SONY LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera as its primary sensor. The Ultra 5G and Pro models elevate the imaging experience with a 50MP 3X Telephoto lens supporting up to AI 60X SuperZoom. Beyond its professional imaging system, the CAMON 50 Series also leads the industry in delivering an inclusive human-centric skin tone representation experience in imaging. Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, stated, ''With the upcoming CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, TECNO's proprietary Universal Tone technology confirms a bright and engaging image style that closely matches how users naturally see the scene. Combined, these strengths will make the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G stand out as a compelling choice for accurate and inclusive skin tone rendering under $600.'' Beyond imaging, the series offers a suite of creative and productivity tools, including AI Art Gallery, AI Image-to-Video Generator, One-Tap FlashMemo, alongside the upgraded Ella voice assistant. The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G delivers reliable performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip, paired with long-lasting durability supported by a battery up to 6500mAh (varies by market) and highest-level dust and water resistance. Together, intelligent image innovation, AI abilities, and dependable durability make CAMON 50 Series a perfect choice for modern lifestyles. The TECNO Tonino Lamborghini Partnership: Italian Aesthetics Meet Advanced Technological Innovation Marking a bold expansion into luxury lifestyle tech, TECNO officially announced a landmark international collaboration with the iconic Italian brand, Tonino Lamborghini. Built on a shared belief in innovation, performance, and modern lifestyle expression, the partnership reflects a mutual ambition to redefine how technology and aesthetics combine into a thrilling experience. Ginevra Lamborghini, Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A., shared, ''Tonino Lamborghini and TECNO worked on a distinctive design language, materials and tactile perception, a balance between power and elegance and a product experience that reflects personality. When heritage and innovation meet with intention, we do not simply launch a product range but shape a new expression of lifestyle and experiences.'' First presented in the co-created line-up was Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro). Powerful, compact and silently cool, the device features a sleek, all-metal body that carries the legacy as the world's smallest water-cooling gaming mini PC and iconic Tonino Lamborghini design. The device is powered by an Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 8GB GDDR7 graphics card with AI TOPS at 614. Also presented at the show was POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, a Snapdragon®-powered, world's first all-metal unibody 5G phone that featured uninterrupted curves, Rear Dot Matrix lighting and a pulse light. TECNO also displays a full concept AIoT Ecosystem, which will include laptops, tablets and wearables. Inspired by the iconic aesthetics and unified design language of Tonino Lamborghini, these products signal a broadening, cross-category partnership set to bring more excitement ahead. By further strengthening its leadership in mobile imaging, forging a prestigious partnership, and continuously advancing its AI capabilities, TECNO reaffirms its brand spirit of ''Stop at Nothing'', demonstrating a relentless pursuit that spans from a future-ready strategy to cutting-edge products. Standing at the forefront of intelligent innovation, TECNO is transforming AI-powered technology into real-world impact, empowering consumers worldwide to experience a more intelligent yet accessible future. To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: CAMON 50 Series debuts with AI RAW 2.0 and 50MP LYTIA 700C TECNO unveils Tonino Lamborghini co-created premium devices at MWC 2026

