BRIEF-US Officials Have Written Draft Regulations That Would Restrict AI Chip Shipments To Anywhere In The World Without American Approval - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:09 IST
March 5 (Reuters) -
* US OFFICIALS HAVE WRITTEN DRAFT REGULATIONS THAT WOULD RESTRICT AI CHIP SHIPMENTS TO ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD WITHOUT AMERICAN APPROVAL - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/46mvf9j7
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RESTRICT â AI CHIP