BRIEF-US Officials Have Written Draft Regulations That Would Restrict AI Chip Shipments To Anywhere In The World Without American Approval - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:09 IST
March ​5 (Reuters) -

* ​US ‌OFFICIALS ​HAVE ‌WRITTEN ‌DRAFT ‌REGULATIONS ⁠THAT ​WOULD RESTRICT ⁠AI CHIP ⁠SHIPMENTS ​TO ANYWHERE ⁠IN ⁠THE ​WORLD ⁠WITHOUT AMERICAN ⁠APPROVAL - ⁠BLOOMBERG ‌NEWS Source ‌text: ​https://tinyurl.com/46mvf9j7

