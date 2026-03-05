BRIEF-US Officials Have Written Draft Regulations That Would Restrict AI Chip Shipments To Anywhere In The World Without American Approval - Bloomberg News

March ​5 (Reuters) -

* ​US ‌OFFICIALS ​HAVE ‌WRITTEN ‌DRAFT ‌REGULATIONS ⁠THAT ​WOULD RESTRICT ⁠AI CHIP ⁠SHIPMENTS ​TO ANYWHERE ⁠IN ⁠THE ​WORLD ⁠WITHOUT AMERICAN ⁠APPROVAL - ⁠BLOOMBERG ‌NEWS Source ‌text: ​https://tinyurl.com/46mvf9j7

