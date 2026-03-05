​Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez ​has signed oil deals ‌with international ​major Shell , state television said on Thursday, without providing any details.

Rodriguez, who is hosting U.S. Interior ‌Secretary Doug Burgum in the South American country, was shown in silent images on state channel VTV at a meeting with suit-clad attendees including Burgum. Shell did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment.

"In a decisive step ‌toward strengthening our industry, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led the signing of important agreements with international oil company Shell," TV FANB, a separate state television channel focused on the armed ⁠forces said in ​a post on ⁠Telegram. "This strategic alliance reaffirms that Venezuela continues to be a safe and reliable destination for ⁠foreign investment, driving the development of the hydrocarbons sector and the nation's economic stability." Burgum, ​who also heads the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council, has hailed efforts ⁠by Rodriguez to open the South American country to foreign investment in oil and ⁠minerals, echoing ​praise by U.S. President Donald Trump. Burgum is the second cabinet secretary to visit Venezuela since a January U.S. raid that captured President ⁠Nicolas Maduro. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright visited in February. A sweeping oil reform ⁠passed by Venezuela's ⁠legislature in January lowered taxes, expanded the oil ministry's decision-making power and granted autonomy for private producers, among other measures ‌meant to ‌boost investment.

