UPDATE 1-Greek seafarers strike over crews stranded in the Gulf, mariners can refuse to sail

Greek seafarers held a 24-hour strike on Thursday, halting local ferry services as they protested over crews stranded in the Gulf amid the escalating Middle East war, while the leading global union and shipping ‌companies reached a deal on repatriation and wages. The Iran conflict threatens Gulf ports and has already disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery accounting for about 20% of global oil and gas supply. Although the Strait is not shut, Iran has warned that it will fire ‌on any ship trying to pass through.

At least 200 ships are anchored near the strait. Since the start of the conflict ‌on February 28, nine ships have been damaged and at least one seafarer has been killed. The International Maritime Organization says it is concerned for about 20,000 seafarers in the region. Greece is a dominant force in global shipping, controlling one of the world's largest merchant fleets. More than 325 ships that are Greek owned or managed are in ⁠the wider ​Gulf area, with crews including dozens of ⁠Greek seafarers.

EVACUATION DEMAND Greece's main seafarers union PNO, which organised the 24-hour walkout on Thursday, called for the immediate evacuation of all seafarers in the area, regardless of nationality, ⁠and their safe repatriation to their home countries. It said ships should be prohibited from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following negotiations, mariners and commercial shipping companies ​that are part of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) reached an agreement on Thursday that seafarers could refuse to sail into the ⁠Mideast Gulf region, with repatriation at the company's cost and compensation equal to two months' basic wage. In addition, they will receive higher pay and compensation will be doubled in the ⁠event ​of death or disability, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), the leading global union that was part of the agreement, said in a statement.

PNO was also party to the agreement. ATHENS PROTEST

In Athens, dozens of protesters rallied earlier outside the shipowners' union near the port of Piraeus and ⁠spray-painted: "No sacrifice for profits and wars" on the ground. A motorcycle convoy drove to the shipping ministry. Risks for seafarers include not only attacks ⁠but also potential food and supply ⁠shortages, said Apostolis Kypraios, head of marine engineers' union PEMEN.

"The government and shipowners are responsible for the people trapped in war areas," Kypraios said. "We demand that they find a solution for our colleagues to return home. ‌Their families are ‌worried."

