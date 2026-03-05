Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Greek seafarers strike over crews stranded in the Gulf, mariners can refuse to sail

Greek seafarers held a 24-hour strike on Thursday, halting local ferry services as they protested over crews stranded in the Gulf amid the escalating Middle East war, while the leading global union and shipping ‌companies reached a deal on repatriation and wages.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Greek seafarers strike over crews stranded in the Gulf, mariners can refuse to sail

Greek seafarers held a 24-hour strike on Thursday, halting local ferry services as they protested over crews stranded in the Gulf amid the escalating Middle East war, while the leading global union and shipping ‌companies reached a deal on repatriation and wages. The Iran conflict threatens Gulf ports and has already disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery accounting for about 20% of global oil and gas supply. Although the Strait is not shut, Iran has warned that it will fire ‌on any ship trying to pass through.

At least 200 ships are anchored near the strait. Since the start of the conflict ‌on February 28, nine ships have been damaged and at least one seafarer has been killed. The International Maritime Organization says it is concerned for about 20,000 seafarers in the region. Greece is a dominant force in global shipping, controlling one of the world's largest merchant fleets. More than 325 ships that are Greek owned or managed are in ⁠the wider ​Gulf area, with crews including dozens of ⁠Greek seafarers.

EVACUATION DEMAND Greece's main seafarers union PNO, which organised the 24-hour walkout on Thursday, called for the immediate evacuation of all seafarers in the area, regardless of nationality, ⁠and their safe repatriation to their home countries. It said ships should be prohibited from sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following negotiations, mariners and commercial shipping companies ​that are part of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) reached an agreement on Thursday that seafarers could refuse to sail into the ⁠Mideast Gulf region, with repatriation at the company's cost and compensation equal to two months' basic wage. In addition, they will receive higher pay and compensation will be doubled in the ⁠event ​of death or disability, the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), the leading global union that was part of the agreement, said in a statement.

PNO was also party to the agreement. ATHENS PROTEST

In Athens, dozens of protesters rallied earlier outside the shipowners' union near the port of Piraeus and ⁠spray-painted: "No sacrifice for profits and wars" on the ground. A motorcycle convoy drove to the shipping ministry. Risks for seafarers include not only attacks ⁠but also potential food and supply ⁠shortages, said Apostolis Kypraios, head of marine engineers' union PEMEN.

"The government and shipowners are responsible for the people trapped in war areas," Kypraios said. "We demand that they find a solution for our colleagues to return home. ‌Their families are ‌worried."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain stranded in Gulf

Iran-Israel conflict: Families in Uttarakhand anxious as relatives remain st...

 India
2
Iran awaits announcement of new leader

Iran awaits announcement of new leader

 United Arab Emirates
3
Israel decided to kill Khamenei in November, defence minister says

Israel decided to kill Khamenei in November, defence minister says

 Israel
4
R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts

R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of guber...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026