Greece Urges Protection for Stranded Seafarers Amid Iran Conflict

Greece's shipping minister has issued an urgent plea for the protection of global shipping and seafarers amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Recent developments have stranded dozens of ships in the area as the Iran conflict intensifies, raising serious concerns for international maritime safety.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, accounting for about 20% of global oil and gas supplies, has been at a standstill for the fourth consecutive day. An official from Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned of potential military action against vessels attempting passage, as reported by Iranian media. Greece, a global shipping leader, is deeply affected by the situation.

Minister Vassilis Kikilias emphasized the critical role of shipping in world commerce, expressing concern for the safety of both ships and seafarers. He highlighted that over 325 Greek-affiliated ships are in the region, with Greek authorities advising vessels to avoid the area. The Greek government is also preparing to repatriate its nationals, although challenges remain due to airspace closures.

