Espionage Suspicions Rise in Greece: Spy Ring or Coincidence?

Greek authorities have detained a 36-year-old man accused of espionage targeting a U.S. naval base in Crete. The strategic military facility is significant for Greece, the United States, and NATO in the eastern Mediterranean region.

The suspect, a Georgian national, was apprehended at Athens' airport after intelligence services flagged his activities. Reports indicate ties to potential collaborators in Iran, evidenced by photographs of a U.S. aircraft carrier found on his phone.

The investigation is expanding, examining whether this case is connected to another recent espionage arrest near the naval base. Greek officials are scrutinizing digital data to uncover the full scope of the espionage operation.