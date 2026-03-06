U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says
Reuters | Tampa | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:57 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that the United States was not expanding its military objectives in Iran, after President Donald Trump told Reuters that the United States must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.
"There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve," Hegseth said.
