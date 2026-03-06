Left Menu

U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says

Reuters | Tampa | Updated: 06-03-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 03:57 IST
U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. ‌Defense Secretary Pete ​Hegseth said on Thursday ‌that the United States was not expanding its military ‌objectives in Iran, after President ‌Donald Trump told Reuters that the United States ⁠must be ​involved ⁠in choosing the next ⁠leader of Iran.

"There's no ​expansion in our objectives. ⁠We know exactly what we're ⁠trying ​to achieve," Hegseth said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-FAA seeking steeper cuts in flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, sources say

UPDATE 1-FAA seeking steeper cuts in flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, sour...

 Global
2
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
3
Angola gets World Bank, MIGA loan guarantees for debt-for-education swap

Angola gets World Bank, MIGA loan guarantees for debt-for-education swap

 Global
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026