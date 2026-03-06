U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says

​U.S. ‌Defense Secretary Pete ​Hegseth said on Thursday ‌that the United States was not expanding its military ‌objectives in Iran, after President ‌Donald Trump told Reuters that the United States ⁠must be ​involved ⁠in choosing the next ⁠leader of Iran.

"There's no ​expansion in our objectives. ⁠We know exactly what we're ⁠trying ​to achieve," Hegseth said.

