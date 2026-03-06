Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wild acquire veteran D Jeff Petry from Panthers

The Minnesota Wild acquired veteran defenseman Jeff ​Petry from the Florida Panthers on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick. The ​pick converts to a fifth-round selection should Minnesota win two playoff ‌rounds ​with Petry playing in 50% or more of the Wild's postseason contests during those rounds.

Wizards' Anthony Davis (hand) cleared for individual activities

Forward/center Anthony Davis, yet to play for the Washington Wizards since a Feb. 5 trade, has been cleared to begin limited individual on-court basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Davis, who has ligament ‌damage in his left hand, was re-evaluated on Wednesday by Dr. Steven Shin of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the Wizards said, adding that Davis is making progress and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Astros SS Jeremy Pena fractures finger playing for Dominican Republic

Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena fractured the tip of his right ring finger during an exhibition game between his host Dominican Republic team and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Pena, ‌28, traveled from Santo Domingo to see a hand specialist on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros announced the diagnosis and said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Report: Broncos, OL ‌Alex Palczewski agree on 2-year deal

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a two-year contract with offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Palczewski, 26, started 10 of the 17 regular-season games he played last season -- replacing injured starter Ben Powers at left guard. He played on 58% (665) of the offensive snaps. He was to become a restricted free agent with the end of the league year next week.

Oilers acquire Jason Dickinson, Colby Dach from Blackhawks

In the second trade between the Blackhawks and Oilers ⁠this week, Edmonton ​acquired forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach in exchange for ⁠forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional 2027 first-round pick Wednesday. Shoring up their roster for another playoff run, the Oilers obtained Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy on Tuesday, sending a 2028 second-round pick to Chicago.

Report: Seahawks, LB Drake Thomas agree on 2-year deal ⁠worth up to $9 million

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are bringing back starting linebacker Drake Thomas, who agreed to a two-year contract with a base of $8 million and incentives for another $1 million, NFL Network reported on Thursday. A pending restricted free ​agent with the start of the new league year on March 11, Thomas, 26, became a first-year starter in his third season with Seattle. He was in the starting lineup for ⁠14 of 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games.

Report: 49ers hire Matt Eberflus for defensive role

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Matt Eberflus as their assistant head coach of defense, NFL Network reported on Thursday. The former Chicago Bears head coach was fired ⁠in January ​after one season as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers release TE Jonnu Smith

Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith was released Thursday as Pittsburgh begins reshaping its roster around the scheme of new head coach Mike McCarthy. Smith had 38 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Mavs F Cooper Flagg (foot) set to return Thursday on minutes restriction

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg was cleared for his return from ⁠a left midfoot sprain and is in uniform for Thursday's game in Orlando. Flagg, 19, plans to take the court against the Magic on Thursday after missing eight games. The No. 1 overall pick in ⁠the 2025 NBA Draft, who participated in a portion ⁠of Tuesday's shootaround, was upgraded from doubtful on Tuesday and then listed as questionable prior to Thursday's game.

Report: Canes selling 12.5% of franchise at $2.66 billion valuation

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has reached an agreement to sell one-eighth of the NHL team to three new minority partners, according to a Sportico report on Thursday. When ‌extrapolated, Dundon's deal for 12.5 percent ‌of the Hurricanes suggests that the value of the franchise sits at $2.66 billion. To put that into ​perspective, Dundon bought the team for $420 million in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)