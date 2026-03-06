Angola gets World Bank, MIGA loan guarantees for debt-for-education swap

Angola received formal approval from the ​World Bank and its Multilateral Investment Guarantee ​Agency on Thursday for crucial ‌financial ​guarantees that will underpin a "debt-for-education" swap the country is lining up to pay for new schools. Debt swaps aim to reduce interest payments ‌so governments can spend more in key areas and Angola's is set to be only the second the World Bank has backed after its first just over a year ago in Ivory Coast.

Angola's ‌government is set to buy back up to $400 million of its most expensive commercial debt ‌using a much lower-cost new loan, thanks to two World Bank and MIGA 'guarantees' that cover the repayments if any problems arise. The financial savings it makes will then be used to build new schools and fund other improvements ⁠in education.

"This ​operation demonstrates the ⁠power of the Guarantee Platform for both liability management and human capital development," Muhamet Bamba Fall, MIGA's Director for Industries said. The ⁠World Bank also approved a separate $750 million "development policy loan". Angola is expected to spend that money on ​the development of the Lobito Corridor, a key initiative linking Zambia and Democratic Republic ⁠of Congo's mining hubs to Angola's Lobito port.

With rich governments cutting official development aid and many countries grappling with their ⁠debts, ​nations are turning to creative ways such as debt swaps to fund projects ranging from protecting coral reefs to paying for schools as in Angola's case. Having waited on the sidelines ⁠until its Ivory Coast swap in 2024, which also targets school building, the World Bank now says ⁠it has a sizeable ⁠pipeline of deals planned. Angola has also said recently that it is planning a debt-for-health swap, although it is yet to say who will ‌provide the all-important ‌credit guarantees. (Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri in ​Nairobi; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

