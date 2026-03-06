BRIEF-State Det United States And Venezuela's Interim Authorities Have Agreed To Re-Establish Diplomatic And Consular Relations

March ​5 (Reuters) -

* ​STATE ‌DET: UNITED ​STATES ‌AND VENEZUELA'S INTERIM AUTHORITIES ‌HAVE ‌AGREED TO ⁠RE-ESTABLISH ​DIPLOMATIC ⁠AND CONSULAR RELATIONS

* STATE ⁠DEPARTMENT: ​UNITED STATES AND ⁠VENEZUELA'S ⁠INTERIM AUTHORITIES ​HAVE AGREED ⁠TO ⁠RE-ESTABLISH DIPLOMATIC ⁠AND CONSULAR RELATIONS Source ‌text: Further ‌company ​coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)