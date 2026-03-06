REFILE-Three Australians were aboard US submarine that sank Iranian ship, PM Albanese says

Prime ​Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday ​that three Australian ‌defence personnel were ​on board a United States submarine that sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo in ‌the Indian Ocean, but stressed they did not take part in the attack.

The strike, which occured off the southern coast of Sri Lanka this week, ‌marked the first time since World War Two that the United ‌States has sunk an enemy vessel with a torpedo. Sri Lankan authorities recovered the bodies of 87 sailors. * Albanese told Sky News the Australians were on ⁠board as part ​of training ⁠linked to the AUKUS defence pact between Australia, the U.S. and Britain, designed to ⁠help Australia acquire and build nuclear-powered submarines.

* No Australian personnel have participated in ​any offensive action against Iran, Albanese said. * "These are long-standing third country arrangements ⁠that have been in place for a long period of time," Albanese said.

* Australia, ⁠a ​close U.S. ally, has ruled out any military role in the conflict, but has said it would support efforts aimed at ⁠preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. * The conflict in the Middle ⁠East escalated ⁠on Thursday, with with U.S. and Israeli jets hitting multiple areas across Iran, while Gulf cities came under renewed ‌bombardment.

