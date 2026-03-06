Left Menu

Iran-Linked Spying: British Police Make Arrests

British police have detained four individuals suspected of Iran-related espionage in connection with a probe into surveillance activities at Jewish-related sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:37 IST
In a significant law enforcement operation, British police arrested four individuals on Friday. The arrests are connected to an investigation into Iran-related espionage activities.

The individuals are suspected of conducting surveillance on locations connected to Jewish communities in the UK. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the suspects or the specific nature of the surveillance activities.

This development underscores growing concerns about foreign espionage activities targeting sensitive communities and locations within the United Kingdom.

