Maritime Insurance: Navigating the Rising Cost of Conflict

As conflict in the Gulf region intensifies, maritime insurance premiums for war coverage have skyrocketed, with increases of over 1000% observed in some instances, heavily impacting the cost of transporting energy through this vital corridor. The conflict, initiated by Israeli-U.S. airstrikes on Tehran, has significantly disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping chokepoint. Iran has declared its intent to fire upon any vessel attempting passage, with nine ships reported damaged since hostilities began.

War risk insurance provides a critical safety net for ship owners facing potential damage from conflict or terrorism. Typically set on an annual basis, some policies also apply to single journeys through hazardous areas. The recent spike in premiums highlights how the conflict is escalating costs for traders and energy firms navigating the Strait, with no resolution in sight. Analysts warn that continued unrest could fuel further inflation, compounding global economic concerns.

The hull war market has reacted swiftly, with potential for significant losses if multiple vessels are impacted in the same region, Stephen Rudman of Aon notes. As a result, premiums for transiting high-risk waters have surged, impacting energy and bulk commodity trades. The industry faces potential losses of up to $1.75 billion from reported damages, further driving the increase in insurance premiums, forcing many to reassess coverage options. The Trump administration is seeking to address the crisis, exploring measures to stabilize shipping routes and alleviate rising costs.

