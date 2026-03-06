Global Markets Unsettled by Middle East Conflict and Oil Surge

European stocks and U.S. futures saw declines on Friday as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict intensified worries about oil supply disruptions. This development is prompting a reassessment of potential central bank rate cuts amidst an already volatile financial atmosphere.

Oil prices reached their highest point since mid-2024, instigating significant movements in financial markets. U.S. Treasuries decreased for a fifth consecutive day while the dollar showed strength. Notably, the futures for the U.S. S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell by notable margins.

Qatar issued a warning about drastic consequences on energy markets, predicting Gulf producers might halt exports, potentially pushing oil prices to $150 a barrel, thus amplifying the economic ramifications worldwide. This alert contributed to the fluctuating conditions across global financial landscapes.

