Dispelling Fuel Shortage Fears Amid West Asia Conflict

Amidst rumors of petroleum and LPG shortages linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, citizens in Lakhimpur Kheri lined up at petrol stations, fearing imminent scarcity. However, officials were quick to quell these concerns, asserting sufficient stock levels across the district's outlets.

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh labeled the rumors as groundless, reassuring the public of a stable fuel supply, and warned against hoarding. Simultaneously, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal emphasized that any attempts to provoke panic would be met with strict action.

Both local and district petroleum trade representatives backed the administration's stance, indicating normality in fuel deliveries. Efforts to spread false shortage claims, including those via social media in Barabanki district, are being monitored closely to prevent further misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)