Left Menu

Dispelling Fuel Shortage Fears Amid West Asia Conflict

Rumors of a petroleum and LPG shortage due to the West Asia conflict led to panic and long queues in Lakhimpur Kheri. Despite fears, authorities confirmed adequate supplies and dismissed rumors as unfounded. Officials vowed strict action against hoarding and spreading misleading information about fuel availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:51 IST
Dispelling Fuel Shortage Fears Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rumors of petroleum and LPG shortages linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, citizens in Lakhimpur Kheri lined up at petrol stations, fearing imminent scarcity. However, officials were quick to quell these concerns, asserting sufficient stock levels across the district's outlets.

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh labeled the rumors as groundless, reassuring the public of a stable fuel supply, and warned against hoarding. Simultaneously, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal emphasized that any attempts to provoke panic would be met with strict action.

Both local and district petroleum trade representatives backed the administration's stance, indicating normality in fuel deliveries. Efforts to spread false shortage claims, including those via social media in Barabanki district, are being monitored closely to prevent further misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

Tragedy in Bairia: Family Accused in Dowry Death Case

 India
2
Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

 India
3
India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

India Seeks Legal Path to Sanctioned Russian Oil Amid Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

Himachal Politics: Youth Opportunities and Unmet Disaster Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026