Rumors and Remedies: Social Unrest in Jharkhand Amid Childlifting Fears

In Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts, two individuals were assaulted following rumors of childlifting. Police rescued the victims and initiated investigations. In Deoghar, an unidentified man was attacked while with a local boy. In Koderma, a mentally challenged man was assaulted. Both are hospitalized as inquiries proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:15 IST
Rumors and Remedies: Social Unrest in Jharkhand Amid Childlifting Fears
Alarming incidents unfolded on Monday in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts, where rumors of childlifting led to vigilantism and violence.

In Deoghar, a 35-year-old man found himself at the mercy of an agitated crowd in Sura village, suspected of abducting a local boy by auto. Swift police intervention rescued him, but mystery shrouds his identity as officers await his recovery for inquiry.

A second incident in Koderma involved a mentally challenged individual, who faced assault based on similar suspicions. Authorities, reacting promptly, ensured his safety and medical attention. Both cases highlight pressing concerns over misinformation and public response.

