Rumors and Remedies: Social Unrest in Jharkhand Amid Childlifting Fears

Alarming incidents unfolded on Monday in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Koderma districts, where rumors of childlifting led to vigilantism and violence.

In Deoghar, a 35-year-old man found himself at the mercy of an agitated crowd in Sura village, suspected of abducting a local boy by auto. Swift police intervention rescued him, but mystery shrouds his identity as officers await his recovery for inquiry.

A second incident in Koderma involved a mentally challenged individual, who faced assault based on similar suspicions. Authorities, reacting promptly, ensured his safety and medical attention. Both cases highlight pressing concerns over misinformation and public response.

