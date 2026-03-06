TotalEnergies Evacuates Staff from Iraq Amid Rising Tensions
TotalEnergies has evacuated its staff from projects in Basra, Iraq, amid escalating tensions following Iranian strikes in retaliation to U.S. and Israeli military actions against Tehran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
In a swift response to escalating tensions, French oil giant TotalEnergies has pulled its personnel from its Basra projects in Iraq, according to Iraqi oil sources on Friday.
This action follows recent Iranian strikes in the area, a reaction to the ongoing military campaign by the U.S. and Israel targeting Tehran.
The evacuation underscores the volatility in the region and the potential impact on international energy operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
