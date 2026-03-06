RBI Embarks on Major G-Sec Purchase Initiative Amid Liquidity Surplus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a significant open market operation (OMO) purchase of government securities totaling Rs 1-lakh crore to be conducted in two tranches on March 9 and March 13. Each auction will involve Rs 50,000 crore as the central bank aims to manage looming liquidity shortages.

Scheduled amid a forecasted heavy outflow due to advance tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments, this OMO purchase reflects RBI's proactive approach to maintaining financial stability. The current liquidity surplus stands at a substantial Rs 3.02 lakh crore, necessitating calculated financial interventions.

The forthcoming auction includes various government securities maturing between 2030 and 2053. This aggressive strategy is part of RBI's effort to inject Rs 2.50 lakh crore into the banking system since the start of the year, underscoring its robust response to shifting economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)