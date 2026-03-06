Tragedy in the Skies: IAF Su-30 Crash Claims Lives of Two Pilots
A Su-30 MKI jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Assam, killing two pilots. The aircraft vanished from radar during a training flight. A court of inquiry has been ordered. Defence Minister and Assam CM extended condolences to the bereaved families, honoring the pilots' bravery.
The Indian Air Force is mourning the loss of two brave pilots following the crash of a Su-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar were tragically killed when their aircraft went missing during a routine training sortie.
The ill-fated jet vanished from radar shortly after takeoff from Jorhat airbase, sparking an immediate search. Officials confirmed communication was lost at 7:42 pm, leading to the discovery of the crash site early the next morning.
The Defence Minister and Assam Chief Minister have expressed condolences to the families. An inquiry has been launched to determine the cause of the accident as the IAF stands in solidarity with the grieving families.
