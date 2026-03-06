Tragedy in the Skies: Assam Mourns Loss of IAF Pilots in Jet Crash
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the crash of an IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet in Karbi Anglong, which claimed the lives of two pilots. The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down near Jorhat air base. The nation mourns alongside the bereaved families.
In a tragic incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his sorrow following the crash of an Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet in the Karbi Anglong district. The mishap resulted in the loss of two brave IAF pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.
The fighter jet, which was conducting a training mission, crashed approximately 60 kilometers from the Jorhat air base where it had taken off from on Thursday evening. A post on X from the Chief Minister's Office conveyed deep condolences to the grieving families, stating that the nation stands united with them during this time of immense loss.
Efforts have been underway to retrieve the wreckage, discovered early Friday, with an IAF-led search and rescue team working at the remote crash site. This incident marks a solemn moment for the nation, as officials and citizens alike reflect on the sacrifices made by those in service.
