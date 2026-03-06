Tragic Loss: Remembering the Brave IAF Pilots in Assam Crash
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi expressed his condolences following a Sukhoi-30 MKI crash in Karbi Anglong, which resulted in the deaths of two IAF pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. The aircraft was on a training mission from Jorhat air base.
- Country:
- India
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has offered his condolences following the tragic crash of a Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft in Karbi Anglong district, resulting in the deaths of two Indian Air Force pilots.
The aircraft crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base and was on a training mission when it went down on Thursday. Sadly, both Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar lost their lives.
Gogoi expressed his sorrow and described the pilots' sacrifice as one to be remembered with pride and gratitude. The search for the debris concluded early Friday, as confirmed by a defence spokesperson in Guwahati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- IAF
- pilots
- crash
- Sukhoi-30MKI
- Gaurav Gogoi
- Jorhat
- Karbi Anglong
- training mission
- defence