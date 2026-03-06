Tragic Loss: Remembering the Brave IAF Pilots in Assam Crash

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has offered his condolences following the tragic crash of a Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft in Karbi Anglong district, resulting in the deaths of two Indian Air Force pilots.

The aircraft crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base and was on a training mission when it went down on Thursday. Sadly, both Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar lost their lives.

Gogoi expressed his sorrow and described the pilots' sacrifice as one to be remembered with pride and gratitude. The search for the debris concluded early Friday, as confirmed by a defence spokesperson in Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)