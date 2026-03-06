Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Conflict and Job Losses

Wall Street's major indices opened lower on Friday, reacting to the escalating conflict in the Middle East which threatens inflation through increased energy costs.

Simultaneously, data revealing unexpected job losses in February exacerbated the market's decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notably fell by 320.2 points, a 0.67% decrease, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also experiencing declines of 0.90% and 1.44% respectively at the opening bell.

(With inputs from agencies.)