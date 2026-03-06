Wall Street Dips Amid Middle East Conflict and Job Losses
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Friday as ongoing conflict in the Middle East sparked inflation fears due to rising energy costs. Unexpected job losses in February further contributed to market declines. Key indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, opened significantly lower, reflecting economic uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:05 IST
Wall Street's major indices opened lower on Friday, reacting to the escalating conflict in the Middle East which threatens inflation through increased energy costs.
Simultaneously, data revealing unexpected job losses in February exacerbated the market's decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average notably fell by 320.2 points, a 0.67% decrease, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also experiencing declines of 0.90% and 1.44% respectively at the opening bell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
