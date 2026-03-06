Guangdong Aims to Transform Economy with AI Revolution
Guangdong province in China plans to deeply integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its $2 trillion economy, following an 'AI plus' strategy launched by Beijing. As a crucial node in global supply chains, the province's AI application is crucial amid geopolitical tensions. Efforts include infrastructure enhancements and AI commercialization across various sectors.
Guangdong province has announced a strategic push to embed artificial intelligence (AI) across its tech-oriented $2 trillion economy. This initiative comes on the heels of Beijing's 'AI plus' strategy, which aims to place AI at the core of economic growth.
As a crucial player in global supply chains, producing goods from smartphones to electric vehicles, Guangdong's AI adoption will significantly impact the ability of the European Union and United States to de-risk supply chains from China amid rising geopolitical tensions. Guangdong's economy rivals those of entire countries, like Australia, with a GDP of approximately 14.6 trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion).
Guangdong officials expressed commitment to accelerating AI applications and the large-scale commercialization of AI technologies, part of broader economic reforms that include building new infrastructure and boosting sectors like AI, robotics, and semiconductors. Key city Shenzhen is intensifying domestic chip production to counter U.S. restrictions, with state support seen as vital for establishing a self-sufficient AI ecosystem.
