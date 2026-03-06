Left Menu

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mandated strict action against the hoarding of petroleum products amidst potential supply disruptions due to the Iran conflict. This move comes as Pakistan seeks to secure its energy supplies and examines measures like work-from-home to conserve fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a directive for stringent measures against hoarding activities that could disrupt the supply of petroleum products in Pakistan, as potential regional conflicts threaten energy stability. This decision was made during a high-level meeting held on Friday.

The meeting, which included ministers and representatives from all four provinces, focused on assessing Pakistan's petroleum reserves in light of changing circumstances in the region. The Ministry of Petroleum assured attendees of adequate reserves to fulfill the nation's demands.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of taking legal action against illegal hoarders, advocating for the closure and de-licensing of non-compliant petrol pumps. He also called for a coordinated national strategy, including monitoring mechanisms, to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply, particularly as geopolitical tensions threaten supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

