Left Menu

Women Leading Development: Gender Justice at the Forefront

Women are crucial drivers of development, with gender equality essential for both human rights and effectiveness. UN and government efforts, including collaboration with India's Women and Child Development Ministry, focus on integration of women's rights in climate, labour, and economic agendas. Business leadership plays a vital role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:01 IST
Women Leading Development: Gender Justice at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 9th Gender Equality Summit, UN Resident Coordinator for India, Stefan Priesner, emphasized women's pivotal roles in development, highlighting gender justice's integration into all UN activities. Collaborating closely with the Indian government, UN aims to embed women's rights across climate, economic, and labour sectors.

The summit, organized by the UN Global Compact Network India, concentrated on 'rights, justice, and action to advance gender equality.' Discussions revolved around the crucial influence of business leadership in fostering gender justice through equitable working environments and recruitment processes.

Priesner remarked on the existing strong legislative framework promoting women-led development, underscoring collaborative efforts among governments, businesses, and institutions to drive this vision forward at every level of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026