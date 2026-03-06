Women Leading Development: Gender Justice at the Forefront
Women are crucial drivers of development, with gender equality essential for both human rights and effectiveness. UN and government efforts, including collaboration with India's Women and Child Development Ministry, focus on integration of women's rights in climate, labour, and economic agendas. Business leadership plays a vital role.
At the 9th Gender Equality Summit, UN Resident Coordinator for India, Stefan Priesner, emphasized women's pivotal roles in development, highlighting gender justice's integration into all UN activities. Collaborating closely with the Indian government, UN aims to embed women's rights across climate, economic, and labour sectors.
The summit, organized by the UN Global Compact Network India, concentrated on 'rights, justice, and action to advance gender equality.' Discussions revolved around the crucial influence of business leadership in fostering gender justice through equitable working environments and recruitment processes.
Priesner remarked on the existing strong legislative framework promoting women-led development, underscoring collaborative efforts among governments, businesses, and institutions to drive this vision forward at every level of society.
