Anurag Thakur Urges Action on Hamirpur's Low Credit Deposit Ratio

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has raised alarms over Hamirpur district's low credit deposit ratio, urging banks to enhance it for greater financial independence among residents. The district's CD ratio at 23.39% is notably below both national and state averages. A goal was set to raise it to at least 35%.

In a recent meeting held at Hamir Bhawan, BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed serious concerns over the unfavorable credit deposit (CD) ratio in Hamirpur district and called on bankers to rectify the situation.

The district's CD ratio was recorded at 23.39% at the end of the December 2025 quarter, a figure significantly below both the national standard of 60% and the Himachal Pradesh average of 51.09%.

Thakur emphasized the necessity for banks to ensure that deposited funds are translated into accessible loans, setting a new target for the CD ratio at 35% and directing local banks to implement action plans to boost loan disbursements.

