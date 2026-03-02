Left Menu

Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank faced IT disruptions affecting mobile banking and call centers, potentially linked to broader regional issues stemming from Iran's strikes on U.S. bases. The incident has significantly impacted business operations and financial markets in the Gulf, marking the worst disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:03 IST
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank announced a temporary outage of its mobile banking and contact center services due to an IT disruption affecting the region on Monday. While the bank has not specified the cause, it coincides with reports of issues at Amazon Web Services' data centers in Bahrain and the UAE following Iranian military strikes.

As the UAE's third-largest lender, ADCB is primarily owned by the Abu Dhabi government through the Mubadala Investment Company, holding a 60.69% stake. Trading of ADCB shares was halted on Monday after the UAE Capital Markets Authority suspended operations on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, in response to the Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country.

The strikes on U.S. bases have led to the most significant business disruptions in the Gulf since the COVID-19 pandemic. The attacks have forced airport closures, stalled port operations, and caused tremors in the financial markets, impacting every major state in the region, which is known for its stable business environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary
3
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans

 India
4
Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

Tottenham Hotspur Penalized for Fan Misconduct by UEFA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026