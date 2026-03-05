Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Turmoil: UAE's Banking Sector Stands Strong

The UAE Central Bank Governor reassures strength in the nation's banking sector amidst Middle East conflicts. Despite regional disruptions causing temporary stock market falls, the sector is marked by a stable capital adequacy ratio of 17% and liquidity coverage exceeding 146.6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:47 IST
Resilience Amidst Turmoil: UAE's Banking Sector Stands Strong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Governor of the United Arab Emirates Central Bank expressed confidence on Thursday regarding the resilience of the country's banking and financial sector amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He asserted that the sector remains strong, stable, and well-prepared to handle regional challenges.

Highlighting the financial robustness, he emphasized that the capital adequacy ratio stands at an impressive 17%, and the liquidity coverage ratio surpasses 146.6%.

In the wake of Iran's missile and drone attacks following strikes by the U.S. and Israel, UAE stock markets experienced a fall in early trade on Thursday after reopening post a two-day suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
2
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan
4
Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026