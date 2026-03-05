Resilience Amidst Turmoil: UAE's Banking Sector Stands Strong
The UAE Central Bank Governor reassures strength in the nation's banking sector amidst Middle East conflicts. Despite regional disruptions causing temporary stock market falls, the sector is marked by a stable capital adequacy ratio of 17% and liquidity coverage exceeding 146.6%.
The Governor of the United Arab Emirates Central Bank expressed confidence on Thursday regarding the resilience of the country's banking and financial sector amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He asserted that the sector remains strong, stable, and well-prepared to handle regional challenges.
Highlighting the financial robustness, he emphasized that the capital adequacy ratio stands at an impressive 17%, and the liquidity coverage ratio surpasses 146.6%.
In the wake of Iran's missile and drone attacks following strikes by the U.S. and Israel, UAE stock markets experienced a fall in early trade on Thursday after reopening post a two-day suspension.
