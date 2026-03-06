India's Strategic Oil Diplomacy: Unyielding to External Pressures

India has remained steadfast in its decision to purchase Russian oil, irrespective of US sanctions, prioritizing the country's energy needs above external pressures. A senior government official highlighted that while a temporary US waiver eases the friction, it doesn't dictate India's energy policy.

Even with US objections and sanctions, India has increased its Russian oil purchases since the Russia-Ukraine war, showcasing resilience in its energy strategy. The government assures citizens of secured fuel supply, citing over 250 million barrels of crude oil and refined products in reserves.

The official rebuffed opposition claims about the US waiver, pointing to India's decade-long expansion of its oil supplier base from 27 to 40 countries. This strategic diplomacy has ensured energy availability even amid global crises, proving India's commitment to affordability, availability, and sustainability in energy governance.