Left Menu

India's Strategic Oil Diplomacy: Unyielding to External Pressures

India continues to purchase Russian oil despite US sanctions, prioritizing energy needs over external pressures. A US waiver temporarily allows purchases, but India emphasizes its policy of energy security through a diversified supplier network. The government dismisses opposition claims, highlighting its consistent approach to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:43 IST
India's Strategic Oil Diplomacy: Unyielding to External Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has remained steadfast in its decision to purchase Russian oil, irrespective of US sanctions, prioritizing the country's energy needs above external pressures. A senior government official highlighted that while a temporary US waiver eases the friction, it doesn't dictate India's energy policy.

Even with US objections and sanctions, India has increased its Russian oil purchases since the Russia-Ukraine war, showcasing resilience in its energy strategy. The government assures citizens of secured fuel supply, citing over 250 million barrels of crude oil and refined products in reserves.

The official rebuffed opposition claims about the US waiver, pointing to India's decade-long expansion of its oil supplier base from 27 to 40 countries. This strategic diplomacy has ensured energy availability even amid global crises, proving India's commitment to affordability, availability, and sustainability in energy governance.

TRENDING

1
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global
2
Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

 India
3
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
4
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026