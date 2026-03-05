Global Oil Crisis: Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict Threatens Energy Security

The escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran is wreaking havoc on global energy markets, with several tankers under attack in Gulf waters, causing widespread disruption to oil and LNG supplies. The incident has already led to significant damage, with a Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker targeted by an Iranian explosive-laden remote-controlled boat near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port.

Iran's recent missile barrage at Israel and drone incursion into Azerbaijan has heightened tensions in the region. This escalation comes amidst the Iranian leadership transition, as the son of the slain supreme leader emerges as a potential successor, indicating Tehran's resilience in the face of mounting pressure.

Oil prices have surged, with Brent and WTI seeing sharp increases as regional unrest threatens further supply instability. The economic implications are significant, affecting European gas prices and complicating the EU's energy independence goals from Russia. Meanwhile, Asian importers are navigating the fallout from disrupted Middle Eastern supplies as global energy security hangs in the balance.