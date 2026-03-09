Left Menu

Hungarian Bill Seeks Control Over Seized Ukrainian Assets Amid Tensions

Hungary's Fidesz party introduced legislation to allow its tax authority to retain cash and gold seized from Ukrainian bank vehicles. Totaling $82 million, the assets are under investigation for money laundering. Kyiv accuses Hungary of escalating tensions by detaining bank employees amid an oil shipment dispute.

  • Hungary

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has brought forth a bill that would grant the country's tax authority the power to hold on to cash and gold it seized from two Ukrainian armoured vehicles, according to an announcement on parliament's website.

Last week, Hungary detained seven Ukrainian nationals who were found carrying approximately $82 million in cash and gold. The detainment was executed under suspicions of money laundering activities.

Compounding tensions, Kyiv accused Hungary of effectively holding bank employees as hostages amidst a brewing conflict over oil shipments between the two nations.

