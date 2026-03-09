Hungarian Bill Seeks Control Over Seized Ukrainian Assets Amid Tensions
Hungary's Fidesz party introduced legislation to allow its tax authority to retain cash and gold seized from Ukrainian bank vehicles. Totaling $82 million, the assets are under investigation for money laundering. Kyiv accuses Hungary of escalating tensions by detaining bank employees amid an oil shipment dispute.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has brought forth a bill that would grant the country's tax authority the power to hold on to cash and gold it seized from two Ukrainian armoured vehicles, according to an announcement on parliament's website.
Last week, Hungary detained seven Ukrainian nationals who were found carrying approximately $82 million in cash and gold. The detainment was executed under suspicions of money laundering activities.
Compounding tensions, Kyiv accused Hungary of effectively holding bank employees as hostages amidst a brewing conflict over oil shipments between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Fidesz
- bill
- tax authority
- cash
- gold
- Ukraine
- money laundering
- Kyiv
- oil dispute
ALSO READ
Court Rejects Ex-TDB Member Vijayakumar's Bail in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal
Haryana Congress Cash-for-Ticket Controversy Sparks Political Uproar
Ukrainian Gold Controversy: Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Golden Dreams Dashed: Twinkle Chaudhary's Four-Year Ban
Ukraine Ready for Peace Amid Global Tensions