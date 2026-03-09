Pakistan Seeks Substantial Economic Aid from Saudi Arabia Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a bid to bolster its economy amid mounting geopolitical tensions, Pakistan has reached out to Saudi Arabia with a series of significant financial requests.

These include converting USD 5 billion short-term deposits into a long-term 10-year facility and increasing the deferred payment oil facility from USD 1.2 billion to USD 5 billion. Furthermore, Pakistan aims to securitize USD 10 billion in diaspora remittances.

Amid ongoing negotiations with the IMF for a USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility, these moves are crucial as Pakistan seeks comprehensive economic cooperation from the Kingdom to navigate current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)