Karnataka Calls For Action Amidst Nationwide LPG Shortage Crisis
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the central government of neglecting the commercial LPG cylinder shortage, threatening businesses like hotels and hospitals. Citing potential closures and price hikes, Shivakumar criticized the government's slow response and called for urgent discussions, as West Asia tensions exacerbate fuel pressures.
On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sharply criticized the central government's handling of the ongoing commercial LPG cylinder shortage, highlighting the detrimental impact on sectors such as hotels and hospitals. He warned of possible closures and price surges unless urgent measures are taken.
Addressing media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, "The whole nation is on edge. Restaurants lack gas, which could cause price spikes and force everyone to seek alternatives like firewood or electric stoves." He lambasted the central government for its complacency and urged a national debate.
Shivakumar rebuked central authorities for their inaction, despite two-week-old warning signs. He reported state-level attempts to communicate with the Centre without any solid outcomes and emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy for gas supply to both households and industries.
He disclosed that Karnataka's hotel associations have resolved to close restaurants, citing a significant drag on the hospitality sector. The crisis has also stressed hospitals, as businesses depending on steady gas supply face precarious operational challenges.
Amid the West Asia conflict straining fuel supplies, the Indian government has resorted to invoking the Essential Commodities Act. It aims to secure consistent domestic cooking gas distribution by maximizing LPG production and reallocating resources. Aiming to address grievances, a committee of top executives from IOC, HPCL, and BPCL is in talks with restaurant associations to meet their LPG needs effectively.
