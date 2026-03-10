Transforming Indian Agriculture: The Promise of Direct Seeded Rice Technology

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology is making waves in several Indian states and could revolutionize rice cultivation by potentially covering 60% of the country's rice-growing area. Experts are urging swift adoption of water-saving farming techniques due to the increasing groundwater crisis.

Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh highlighted the importance of next-generation seed technologies, emphasizing how they could significantly change Indian agriculture. He stated, "New biologicals, crop protection innovations, and hybrid seed technologies are critical." Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) echoed these sentiments, mentioning potential savings in groundwater and energy costs.

Experts warn that advancements could be slow without public-private collaboration. Ajai Rana of the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) underscored the urgency, pointing out alarming groundwater extraction rates in states like Punjab and Haryana. Yet, success stories, like Madhya Pradesh farmer Mehat Lal Bisen, demonstrate reduced labor costs and water usage with DSR adoption.