Left Menu

Transforming Indian Agriculture: The Promise of Direct Seeded Rice Technology

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology is gaining traction in India and could significantly cover rice cultivation areas. It promises water efficiency and cost reductions amid a groundwater crisis. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors are deemed essential for its widespread adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:29 IST
Transforming Indian Agriculture: The Promise of Direct Seeded Rice Technology
  • Country:
  • India

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology is making waves in several Indian states and could revolutionize rice cultivation by potentially covering 60% of the country's rice-growing area. Experts are urging swift adoption of water-saving farming techniques due to the increasing groundwater crisis.

Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh highlighted the importance of next-generation seed technologies, emphasizing how they could significantly change Indian agriculture. He stated, "New biologicals, crop protection innovations, and hybrid seed technologies are critical." Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) echoed these sentiments, mentioning potential savings in groundwater and energy costs.

Experts warn that advancements could be slow without public-private collaboration. Ajai Rana of the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) underscored the urgency, pointing out alarming groundwater extraction rates in states like Punjab and Haryana. Yet, success stories, like Madhya Pradesh farmer Mehat Lal Bisen, demonstrate reduced labor costs and water usage with DSR adoption.

TRENDING

1
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

 India
3
Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026