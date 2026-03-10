Left Menu

India Eases FDI Rules for Neighboring Countries, Paving Way for Increased Investment

The Indian government has revised its FDI policy, easing investment rules for countries sharing land borders with India, including China. This move aims to boost foreign investments, foster technology collaborations, and enhance manufacturing, particularly in electronics, capital goods, and solar sectors by setting a 60-day approval timeline.

In a pivotal move, the Indian Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has amended guidelines governing foreign direct investments (FDI) from nations sharing boundaries with India, including China. The modifications were made public through an official statement, highlighting a significant shift in FDI policy, particularly Press Note 3 (PN3), to streamline investments in crucial sectors by setting a definitive 60-day timeline for approvals.

The alterations in the FDI protocol aspire to attract increased global funding towards startups and deep tech initiatives. The fast-tracked 60-day decision-making process is designed to enable companies to strike collaborations, expand manufacturing capacities, and integrate into the global supply chain efficiently. The policy changes particularly favor investments in electronic components, capital goods, and solar sectors.

Further, the revised guidelines define 'Beneficial Owner' (BO) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, 2003, and expedite investment clearances. Investments from land border countries will only require government approval if they have strategic interests, being subject to automatic route otherwise, enhancing ease of business and preserving economic security amid geopolitical tensions.

