Jammu & Kashmir Digitizes Building Permissions for Economic Growth

The Jammu and Kashmir government has amended building by-laws and launched a digital portal to streamline building permissions, promoting ease of business. The portal aims to reduce processing times and enhance transparency in urban governance, integrating land-use regulations and offering incentives for energy efficiency and environmental compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a significant step towards modernizing urban governance by amending its building by-laws and launching a digital portal for building permissions.

This move, announced on Tuesday, aims to enhance ease of doing business and ensure rapid, transparent processing of construction applications. Utilizing automated development control regulations, the portal integrates building permissions with change in land use (CLU) processes, reducing approval times dramatically from the prior 60–90 days to approximately 30 days.

The initiative introduces energy efficiency norms, promotes affordable housing in industrial zones, and simplifies land-use categories, thereby aligning with sustainable development goals and boosting economic growth in the region.

