Jammu & Kashmir Digitizes Building Permissions for Economic Growth

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken a significant step towards modernizing urban governance by amending its building by-laws and launching a digital portal for building permissions.

This move, announced on Tuesday, aims to enhance ease of doing business and ensure rapid, transparent processing of construction applications. Utilizing automated development control regulations, the portal integrates building permissions with change in land use (CLU) processes, reducing approval times dramatically from the prior 60–90 days to approximately 30 days.

The initiative introduces energy efficiency norms, promotes affordable housing in industrial zones, and simplifies land-use categories, thereby aligning with sustainable development goals and boosting economic growth in the region.

