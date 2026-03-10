Oil Markets in Turmoil: Trump's Comments Send Prices Plummeting

Oil prices took a nosedive by over $10 a barrel this Tuesday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic prediction that Middle Eastern conflict could be nearing its end. This led to decreased expectations of prolonged disruptions in oil supply, causing both Brent and WTI crude to experience notable declines in value.

Earlier, oil prices surged past $119 a barrel, reaching heights unseen since mid-2022 amid supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and other producers. However, after a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, markets calmed as the leaders discussed potential resolutions to the conflict, aiding in the rapid price decline.

Despite Trump's assurance of a swift resolution, analysts caution that a quick rebound in oil supplies is unlikely. According to Simon Flowers of Wood Mackenzie, storage and logistical setbacks mean that restoring full production levels could take weeks or longer. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions might continue to influence the market atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)