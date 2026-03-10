Left Menu

Mahanagar Gas Ltd Assures Uninterrupted Gas Supply Amidst Global Conflicts

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) clarifies it is not experiencing any gas shortages and continues normal CNG and PNG distribution. However, potential LNG import disruptions from the conflict in West Asia may affect industrial and commercial supply. Domestic household supply remains unaffected due to reliance on domestically-produced gas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has reassured its customers that there is currently no reduction in gas availability, maintaining regular CNG and PNG supplies. The company, however, noted possible impacts on industrial and commercial supplies if LNG imports are curtailed due to ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

In a recent statement, MGL emphasized that it sources 100% of the gas needed for domestic households from domestic production. This statement followed global supply chain disruptions in fuel because of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, now in its eleventh day.

Speculation has arisen regarding MGL's potential supply curtailment amid geopolitical tensions influencing energy markets. Yet, MGL assured that its CNG supply is majorly domestically produced. Industrial and commercial clients would mitigate supply impacts using alternative hydrocarbon fuels.

