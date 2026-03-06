Middle East Tensions Threaten Global Energy Markets

India could encounter economic hurdles, including pressure on the rupee, heightened inflation, and an expanding current account deficit if the Middle East conflict raises energy prices and hampers supplies. Moody's Ratings highlights India's significant reliance on crude and LNG imports from the region, with about 46% of its energy needs dependent on these imports.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for oil and LNG, faces disruptions as regional tensions rise. While initial infrastructure impacts remain limited, shipping has largely halted, and regional ports have paused operations, curtailing trade in vital energy resources. The possibility of Brent crude surpassing $100 per barrel looms, threatening global inflation and slowing economic growth.

The situation calls for cautious speculation, with short disruptions presenting manageable challenges, but prolonged bottlenecks through critical routes potentially straining the global economy. Energy prices soaring above $100 would exacerbate inflationary pressures, compelling central banks to maintain higher interest rates and potentially slow down global growth trajectories.