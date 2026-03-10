Assam's Landmark Maharaj Prithu Flyover Unveiled: A New Era of Connectivity Begins

In a significant boost to Assam's infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Guwahati. The flyover, which spans 4.2 kilometers connecting Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati, was dedicated to the public in a grand ceremony.

The project, completed with an investment of Rs. 852.68 crore, represents a major leap in transportation within the state. Commencing on June 26, 2023, and originally projected for completion in 36 months, the flyover was completed in just 28, signifying efficient management and teamwork.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the flyover's benefits, including reduced traffic congestion and travel time. The flyover is expected to ease pressure on GNB Road, one of Guwahati's busiest streets, and contribute to environmental improvements by reducing air and noise pollution.

Future enhancements include a rotary at the Guwahati Club and connections to the Ulubari flyover. Additional infrastructure improvements like drainage and road repairs are planned to boost the area's development.

Sarma remarked that naming the flyover after Maharaj Prithu honors Assam's heritage and underscores the historical contributions of the Kamrup king. The project, completed amid challenges, underscores the community's support and sets a benchmark for future initiatives.

The flyover will open to vehicular traffic on March 14, with public walk-throughs permitted until then. Plans for further urban development, including a ring road and Metro rail, were also discussed, promising a transformative phase for Guwahati's connectivity.

