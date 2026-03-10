Left Menu

Assam's New Landmark: Maharaj Prithu Flyover Unveiled

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, a 4.2-km four-lane construction in Guwahati, built at Rs 852 crore. Initially 5.05 km, the flyover's length was reduced to preserve historic trees. The project aims to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:21 IST
Assam's New Landmark: Maharaj Prithu Flyover Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, a significant infrastructure achievement, on Tuesday. Costing over Rs 852 crore, the 4.2-km flyover on GNB Road aims to alleviate the city's traffic woes. This ambitious project was completed in a record 28 months.

Initially planned to be 5.05 km, the flyover's final length was shortened after public protests against the removal of century-old trees near the historical Dighali Pukhuri tank. Environmental concerns were addressed following interventions from the Gauhati High Court, ensuring no trees were cut.

The flyover's inauguration marks a pivotal moment in Assam's infrastructure journey, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time. Sarma expressed gratitude to all involved, emphasizing the government's commitment to a #ViksitAssam. The state's longest flyover stands as a testament to progress and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026