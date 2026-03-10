Assam's New Landmark: Maharaj Prithu Flyover Unveiled

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, a significant infrastructure achievement, on Tuesday. Costing over Rs 852 crore, the 4.2-km flyover on GNB Road aims to alleviate the city's traffic woes. This ambitious project was completed in a record 28 months.

Initially planned to be 5.05 km, the flyover's final length was shortened after public protests against the removal of century-old trees near the historical Dighali Pukhuri tank. Environmental concerns were addressed following interventions from the Gauhati High Court, ensuring no trees were cut.

The flyover's inauguration marks a pivotal moment in Assam's infrastructure journey, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time. Sarma expressed gratitude to all involved, emphasizing the government's commitment to a #ViksitAssam. The state's longest flyover stands as a testament to progress and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)