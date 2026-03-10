Assam's New Landmark: Maharaj Prithu Flyover Unveiled
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, a 4.2-km four-lane construction in Guwahati, built at Rs 852 crore. Initially 5.05 km, the flyover's length was reduced to preserve historic trees. The project aims to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the city.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, a significant infrastructure achievement, on Tuesday. Costing over Rs 852 crore, the 4.2-km flyover on GNB Road aims to alleviate the city's traffic woes. This ambitious project was completed in a record 28 months.
Initially planned to be 5.05 km, the flyover's final length was shortened after public protests against the removal of century-old trees near the historical Dighali Pukhuri tank. Environmental concerns were addressed following interventions from the Gauhati High Court, ensuring no trees were cut.
The flyover's inauguration marks a pivotal moment in Assam's infrastructure journey, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time. Sarma expressed gratitude to all involved, emphasizing the government's commitment to a #ViksitAssam. The state's longest flyover stands as a testament to progress and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
